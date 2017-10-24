Fewer Students Being Kicked Out Of School In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — School suspensions in Baltimore city schools have fallen over the last year. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The improving numbers come as the district has reformed its disciplinary practices to decrease the amount of students getting kicked out of the classroom.

There were about 6,800 suspensions and expulsions last school year. This is down from nearly 8,500 the year before.

The data shows students were suspended for fighting, being disruptive, and making threats or attacking a student or teacher. The amount of expulsions went down from 80 in the 2015-2016 school year, to 10 last year.

The district is working with schools and community partners to decrease suspension rates through restorative practices. This is a model which calls for schools to teach conflict resolution and relationship building.

City schools CEO Sonja Santelises has put a focus on social-emotional learning and rehabilitative responses to misbehavior.

In the district, more than 40 schools used the restorative practices model and 79 used another framework that emphasized positive interactions. Officials predict suspensions will drop further as the district continues to implement these models to more schools.

School officials will speak about these numbers Tuesday evening during a school board meeting where a report on suspensions and expulsions will be presented.

