Guinness Brewery ‘Test Taproom’ To Open In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The famous beer-maker known as Guinness will open a temporary taproom on Friday in Baltimore County. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The taproom will be inside an old warehouse at 5001 Washington Blvd.. It will be open Fridays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Officials from the company say the goal of the taproom is to raise awareness that the new facility known as the Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is on track to open next year and to preview the types of beers they’ll brew there.

Visitors will also be able to try experimental beers made by on-site brewers and can expect to see Guinness Blonde Lager, Guinness Extra Stout, and other varieties.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is set to open sometime next spring.

