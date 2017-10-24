Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Law Firm In Flint Water Cases Suing Over Tainted NC River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A law firm fighting lawsuits for Flint, Michigan, residents over lead-tainted drinking water is filing the latest class-action case blaming a North Carolina chemical plant for releasing little-understood compounds into the water supply for hundreds of thousands of people.

The lawsuit filed Monday is at least the fourth case accusing The Chemours Co. of harm by dumping the chemical GenX and related fluorine-based products into the Cape Fear River. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company was spun off from DuPont in 2015 and both operate at a chemical plant near Fayetteville.

The lawsuit filed by attorneys from Cohen Milstein also targets DuPont.

The law firm also represents Flint residents in a class-action lawsuit related to that city’s water crisis.

A Chemours spokesman did not respond Tuesday to an opportunity to comment.

