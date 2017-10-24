Man Arrested For Stabbing On ICC; Attempted To Bypass Traffic On Shoulder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — – A Laurel man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing of a Baltimore County man that occurred on the ICC last week.

Ronald Paul, 49, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, concealing a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace.

Police say the victim, a passenger in a white Chevy Silverado, was traveling home from work around 3:30 p.m. with a co-worker, the driver of the truck.

Paul, the driver and sole occupant of a grey Ford pickup truck, allegedly started to pass stopped traffic on the right shoulder. The driver of the Silverado moved into the shoulder to block the path of the Ford truck.

Paul then allegedly exited his vehicle to confront the victim, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the Silverado with his window down, and demanded he get out of the truck.

When the victim refused, Paul reportedly opened the passenger door, attempting to grab the victim. The victim turned his legs toward Paul, trying to defend himself, when Paul reached out with a knife and stabbed the victim in his leg.

The driver of the Silverado called police after Paul allegedly spit towards the driver and fled the scene.

The victim and the driver were able to recall part of Paul’s license plate number, a description of Paul and the type of vehicle he was driving.

Paul was arrested at his home at 7:30 p.m. Monday without incident.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook