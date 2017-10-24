Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

2 Md. Schools Make U.S. News ‘Best Global Universities’ List

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, College Park are both on the new U.S. News & World Report list of the Best Global Universities.

Hopkins is tied for 10th place with Yale and University of Washington in Seattle, while UMD is ranked 50th.

Their scores are 83.4 and 71.8, respectively.

U.S. News says it ranked each school on the list based on 13 indicators and weights, such as their global and regional research reputation, publications and international collaboration.

