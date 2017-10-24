Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Police Need Public’s Help Finding Missing 13-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Officers say Ashley Obando was last seen in the area of Wilkens Avenue and I-695 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near a friend’s house.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black Nike shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, and black Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Obando is about 5-foot-5 and weighs about 100 pounds, with long straight black hair and brown eyes. Detectives say she may be headed to the area of Rambo Court and Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe.

Anyone who may have seen Ashley Obando or have information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020.

