Police: Man Killed Outside Baltimore Liquor Store Tuesday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been shot and killed outside a Northwest Baltimore liquor store Tuesday afternoon, according to City police.

Police: Man shot in head outside liquor store in NW Baltimore. Victim taken to hospital in critical condition. No arrest made. pic.twitter.com/DRWK1fqTjU — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 24, 2017

At about 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Wylie Avenue for a shooting where they discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook