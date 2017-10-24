Ravens vs Dolphins coverage begins Thursday at 7 p.m. | Ravens Lose To Vikings 24-16 | VOTE: Ravens Play Of The WeekSee The Gallery  

Police: Man Killed Outside Baltimore Liquor Store Tuesday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man has been shot and killed outside a Northwest Baltimore liquor store Tuesday afternoon, according to City police.

At about 4:43 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Wylie Avenue for a shooting where they discovered a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone.

