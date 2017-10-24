Police: Man Shot In Penn North Friday Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Sun reports that a 27-year-old man who was shot in the Penn North neighborhood on Friday has died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred on Friday afternoon at about 2:23 p.m. The man was shot in the torso when officers found him in the 1500 block of Richalnd Avenue in West Baltimore. He was then transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the fatal shooting, call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

The man has not yet been identified.

