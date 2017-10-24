Police Still Looking For Burglary Suspect In Lutherville

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are continuing to look for the person responsible for a burglary of a martial arts studio.
Police say the incident happened on September 28th in the Lutherville Area.
During that night, a suspect entered the Maryland Martial Arts studio in the 1800 block of York Road through a suit that was under construction.
The suspect stole cash, blank checks, and video cameras.
The suspect is described as a black male between 20 to 30 years old with a full beard. He was wearing a baseball cap, a t-shirt, and dark pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
