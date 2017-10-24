Weather Blog: Fall Weather Coming In

Hi Everyone!

We got a pretty good shot of rain overnight. A much needed shot of rain. Now that slug of moisture has moved up the coast, dry air is slowly going to infuse in, and here comes that feel of Fall we have been discussing. Some beautiful early Fall weather to be honest.

Not a bunch to talk about today. Calm weather is a good thing. But you know that run has to come to an end. And it will on Sunday. The first half of the weekend, Fri night/Saturday, no problems. Clear with seasonably mild day , and night temps. But by Sunday a cold front will slide in with gray skies, rain, and chilly conditions. Sunday a high of 56°, and Sunday night we will drop to 38°. A chilly Monday A.M. for sure.

We will deal with that in five days. In the meanwhile enjoy some pretty decent weather.

MB!