Baltimore Transportation Supervisor Charged With Taking Bribes

BALTIMORE (AP) — A transportation supervisor for Baltimore city has been arrested and charged with taking $5,000 in bribes to help a contractor avoid paying fines.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against 50-year-old Daryl Wade of Rosedale, a supervisor in the Street Cut Unit of the city’s Department of Transportation.

According to an FBI affidavit, Wade held sway over fines levied by the Street Cut Unit to contractors who don’t complete construction work on public roads in a timely manner.

According to the affidavit, a source working with the FBI tried to appeal $17,000 in fines. The affidavit states Wade stopped an appeal hearing and in private solicited a bribe to make the fines go away.

The court papers allege Wade accepted $5,000 in cash bribes in transactions recorded by the FBI.

