Police: Man Stabs CVS Employee While Attempting To Steal Razor, Knee Braces

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who they say stabbed a CVS employee while trying to steal an electric razor and two knee braces.

It happened Tuesday at around 6 p.m. at the CVS store in the 100 block of North Wolf Street.

When confronted by the store’s security guards and an employee, the man allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the employee in the chest, dropped the items and ran eastbound on Fayette Street.

The man is described as a black man in his mid to late 40s. He was wearing a tan ball cap, a light blue jacket and tan cargo pants.

Anyone who knows this suspect’s identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 366-6341

