Driver Crashes Into House While Trying To Avoid Gunfire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver crashed into a Baltimore home Wednesday afternoon while trying to avoid gunfire, which ended up hitting one of the people inside the car.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Rosalind Ave., just after 3:15 p.m., for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers found a vehicle that had jumped the curb and hit a house. There were two people inside the vehicle, and one had a graze wound to the head.

The victim told police that while driving in the 4800 block of Pimlico Rd., someone starting opening fire on their vehicle.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to avoid the gunfire, and ended up crashing into the house.

The 27-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

