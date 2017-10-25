5, Including 4 Firefighters, Injured In Truck Accident In Glen Burnie

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people, including four firefighters, have suffered injuries following an accident involving a fire department apparatus in Glen Burnie.

It happened around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. The heavy rescue squad assigned to the Severn Fire Station was responding to an auto accident with reported people trapped when they were involved in an accident at Ritchie Highway and Aquahart Road, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

As a result of the accident, the 17-year-old male driver and lone occupant of a two-door sedan was transported by paramedics to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with possibly serious injuries.

The four firefighters were transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook