Man Arrested, Charged With Shooting Woman In Her Greenmount Ave. Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting of a 34-year-old woman in her home last month.
Robert Sivells, 46, faces first degree attempted murder and assault charges and various firearms violations.
Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 when the woman was shot in her home in the 1100 block of Greenmount Avenue. She is still recovering.
Sivells, of Woodbrook Avenue, was arrested on October 24.
He is currently at Central Booking waiting to see a court commissioner.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook