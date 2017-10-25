NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For American Airlines

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The NAACP is telling people, especially African Americans to not fly with American Airlines.

The group released a travel advisory Tuesday night after learning what it calls “a pattern of disturbing incidents on American Airline flights” reported by African-American passengers.

One woman was removed from a flight to Miami after complaining about her seat. Three other incidents were also cited in the advisory.

American Airlines responded with a statement which read in part: “We are disappointed to hear about the travel advisory, as our team members are proud to serve customers of all backgrounds. We are committed to having a meaningful dialogue about our airline and are ready to both listen and engage.”

