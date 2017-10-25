Search Continues For Man Accused Of Killing, Raping 13-Month-Old Girl

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.

Conneaut Law Director Kyle Smith said earlier this month that his office filed charges of aggravated murder and rape against Joshua Gurto in the death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Smith said an arrest warrant was issued for the 37-year-old Conneaut man.

Police say they responded Oct. 7 to call about an unresponsive child at an apartment complex in Conneaut, roughly 70 miles northeast of Cleveland. They say the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Ashtabula County Coroner says the child had blunt-force injuries to her head and body.

An Ohio newspaper, the Star Beacon, reported Tuesday that a flood of calls and tips have come in over the past several weeks.

The U.S. Marshal’s office released an image taken Oct. 13 by a surveillance camera inside a Girard, Pennsylvania, store.

A $5,000 reward has been offered by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for information that leads to Gurto’s capture. People with information regarding Gurto’s whereabouts can contact the Conneaut Police Department at 593-7440 or 593-7423 (for anonymous tips); or the U.S. Marshal’s office at 1-866-4WANTED or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

