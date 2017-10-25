WATCH WJZ THURSDAY: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m. 

Prosecutors: Officer’s Shooting Of Man Who Held Children At Knife-point Justified

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department, Reno Joseph Owens Jr.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore prosecutors have concluded that a SWAT officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a man who was threatening two children with a knife.

Authorities also released body-camera footage Tuesday showing suspect Reno Owens Jr. threatening his cousin’s two small children, ages 4 and 1, with a 12-inch butcher knife before he was shot in the head in March.

SWAT Officer Zachary Rein shot Owens to end a standoff in the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood.

The report released by the office of State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says blood testing found evidence that the suspect was high on drugs at the time.

Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Tuesday that Wein “showed superior grace in a tense situation.”

