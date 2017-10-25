WATCH WJZ THURSDAY: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m. 

66-Year-Old Charged With Shooting 2 Young Women As They Sat In Car

Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 66-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting two teen girls as they sat in a parked car on Oct. 14.

Robert Madison was arrested at his home in the 3900 block of Norfolk Avenue on Tuesday and has been charged with two counts of first degree attempted murder. He is being held without bail.

Police say the victims were parked in the the 3900 block of Norfolk Avenue when Madison ran by and opened fire, striking them both.

They were admitted to to Sinai Hospital after the incident and are recovering from their injuries.

