Weather Blog: Fall Like Weather With Clear Skies

Hi Everyone!

The weather today and through Saturday looks just great. Fall like with clear skies, and temps where they should be for the most part. Normal is 64°. That is today’s forecast high. Tomorrow below normal at 59°. But Friday and Saturday back to between 65 and 70 degrees. And really that is about it.

If there is a bump in the road it will be Sunday, (and we will discuss this further tomorrow), but the bottom line is Sunday could be REALLY wet. Like a couple of inches of wet. If you want to make weekend plans Saturday is your day.

Today make it a fine one, and a safe one too.

MB!