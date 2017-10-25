Winners Of White Marlin Open To Receive Their Millions After Investigation

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The organizers of a multi-million dollar fishing tournament say they will pay the winners their prize money following an investigation that included lie-detector tests.

The Daily Times reports (http://delmarvane.ws/2iBOvC4 ) that the Ocean City-based White Marlin Open, billed as the world’s largest billfish tournament, released a statement Tuesday confirming the winners’ validity.

Tournament winners are required to undergo polygraph tests to safeguard against cheating. After the August tournament, directors said one prizewinner failed a polygraph test and that additional investigation was underway.

That came after the tournament declined to pay the 2016 winner after a failed polygraph test.

The top prizewinner in 2017 was Glen Frost of Stevensville, who won $1.6 million after catching a 96-pound marlin. Tournament officials said Frost did not fail his polygraph.

