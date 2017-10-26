Baltimore Police ID Man Killed While Allegedly Trying To Rob Officer’s Home

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have identified the man who they say was shot and killed by an off-duty officer when he tried to rob the officer’s home Monday as 20-year-old Darius Miller, Jr.

According to Captain Jarron Jackson, 911 dispatch got a call from the officer around 11:30 a.m., reporting that he had been involved in a shooting inside his Furley Avenue home.

Investigators say the suspect was trying to commit a burglary, and entered the house while the officer was asleep.

During a struggle between the officer and the suspect, the suspect’s gun was taken away and the suspect was shot with his own weapon, according to authorities.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and later died. The officer was not injured.

This investigation remains open by the Baltimore Police Special Investigation Response Team.

