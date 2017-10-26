Benefit To Be Held For Edgewood Shooting Victim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a way you can help a victim who is recovering after being shot in the Edgewood workplace massacre.

There will be a benefit on November 14th, for Enoc “Ed” Sosa. Sosa was shot in the head last week by a co-worker on October 18.

It’s called Beef & Beer for Ed Sosa & Family. There will be a Chinese auction, door prizes, and more. It will be held in Perryville at the Minker Banquet Hall from 1 to 4 p.m..

Tickets are 40 dollars per person. To order tickets, call Scott Kunkel at 443-907-4222 or you can email ratwhisperer@gmail.com.

The man accused of shooting him and fatally shooting three other people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County is Radee Prince. He is now being held in Delaware where he faces attempted murder charges in connection with another shooting in Wilmington where he allegedly shot a man that same day. Prince will be tried in Delaware before being brought back to Maryland.

