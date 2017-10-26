WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m.

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!  

Benefit To Be Held For Edgewood Shooting Victim

Filed Under: Edgewood Workplace Massacre, Enoc Sosa

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is a way you can help a victim who is recovering after being shot in the Edgewood workplace massacre.

There will be a benefit on November 14th, for Enoc “Ed” Sosa. Sosa was shot in the head last week by a co-worker on October 18.

It’s called Beef & Beer for Ed Sosa & Family. There will be a Chinese auction, door prizes, and more. It will be held in Perryville at the Minker Banquet Hall from 1 to 4 p.m..

Tickets are 40 dollars per person. To order tickets, call Scott Kunkel at 443-907-4222 or you can email ratwhisperer@gmail.com.

sosa benefit Benefit To Be Held For Edgewood Shooting Victim

The man accused of shooting him and fatally shooting three other people at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County is Radee Prince. He is now being held in Delaware where he faces attempted murder charges in connection with another shooting in Wilmington where he allegedly shot a man that same day. Prince will be tried in Delaware before being brought back to Maryland.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch