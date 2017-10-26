Bird Strike Forces Emergency Landing In Carroll County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A small plane was forced to land after a bird strike Wednesday night.
The incident happened just after 9 p.m..
According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the plane was carrying three passengers from Roanoke, Virginia to New Jersey when the bird was sucked into the plane’s motor, causing smoke to get into the cockpit.
The small aircraft was forced to land at Carroll County Regional Airport.
Firefighters were able to clean the feathers out of the plane and the aircraft was able to start back up and fly away.
No one was injured.
