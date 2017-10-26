SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us! WATCH WJZ THURSDAY: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Bird Strike Forces Emergency Landing In Carroll County

Filed Under: Bird Strike, Carroll County, Carroll County Regional Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A small plane was forced to land after a bird strike Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m..

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the plane was carrying three passengers from Roanoke, Virginia to New Jersey when the bird was sucked into the plane’s motor, causing smoke to get into the cockpit.

The small aircraft was forced to land at Carroll County Regional Airport.

Firefighters were able to clean the feathers out of the plane and the aircraft was able to start back up and fly away.

No one was injured.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch