Federal Jury Convicts Baltimore Man Of Fed Hill Carjacking, Crashing NSA Gate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Baltimore of conspiracy, carjacking, and destruction of government property, after he rammed a stolen car into a security gate at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade two years ago.
On Oct. 7, 2015, Dante Small drove a stolen Acura to Arundel Mills Mall. When police tried to approach him, he took off, leading them on a high speed chase.
Eventually, he crashed his car into a security gate at the NSA.
He then fled and hid in a nearby sewer until he was arrested the following day.
The NSA was closed to essential personnel for a day while the search continued.
Small faces 15 years in prison for carjacking, 10 years for the destruction of government property and five years in prison for conspiracy.
