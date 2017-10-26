Federal Jury Convicts Baltimore Man Of Fed Hill Carjacking, Crashing NSA Gate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Baltimore of conspiracy, carjacking, and destruction of government property, after he rammed a stolen car into a security gate at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade two years ago.

On Oct. 7, 2015, Dante Small drove a stolen Acura to Arundel Mills Mall. When police tried to approach him, he took off, leading them on a high speed chase.

Eventually, he crashed his car into a security gate at the NSA.

He then fled and hid in a nearby sewer until he was arrested the following day.

The NSA was closed to essential personnel for a day while the search continued.

Small faces 15 years in prison for carjacking, 10 years for the destruction of government property and five years in prison for conspiracy.

