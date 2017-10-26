WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m. | EXPERT PICKS

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!  

Federal Jury Convicts Baltimore Man Of Fed Hill Carjacking, Crashing NSA Gate

Filed Under: Arundel Mills Mall, Dante Small, Fort Meade, National Security Agency

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal jury has convicted a 43-year-old Baltimore of conspiracy, carjacking, and destruction of government property, after he rammed a stolen car into a security gate at the National Security Agency in Ft. Meade two years ago.

On Oct. 7, 2015, Dante Small drove a stolen Acura to Arundel Mills Mall. When police tried to approach him, he took off, leading them on a high speed chase.

Eventually, he crashed his car into a security gate at the NSA.

He then fled and hid in a nearby sewer until he was arrested the following day.

The NSA was closed to essential personnel for a day while the search continued.

Small faces 15 years in prison for carjacking, 10 years for the destruction of government property and five years in prison for conspiracy.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch