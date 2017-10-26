Horseshoe Casino Bringing In Another Celebrity Chef, Giada de Laurentiis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Horseshoe Casino is bringing another celebrity chef restaurant into its ranks, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Food Network personality Giada de Laurentiis is preparing to open a restaurant there, the casino confirmed to The Sun Thursday.

De Laurentiis’ restaurant will replace the Johnny Sanchez taqueria.

de Laurentiis first mentioned opening a Baltimore restaurant in a July Facebook Live video. She took questions from viewers while making lemon ricotta cookies when one viewer asked if she would consider opening a restaurant in any other cities, since she already has one in Las Vegas.

de Laurentiis’ Las Vegas restaurant, Giada, is located in The Cromwell hotel, which is owned by he Horseshoe’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

While the Baltimore restaurant is scheduled to open next year, the name and other details have not yet been released.

Fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is also set to open a steak house at the casino by the end of the year. He and de Laurentiis will join Guy Fieri, who has two eateries in the venue.

