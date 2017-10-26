Hogan To Make Announcement On Blighted Properties

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to make an announcement about an initiative aimed at reducing blight in Baltimore.
The governor is making the announcement in Baltimore Thursday morning.
Earlier this month, the administration announced that more than 1,000 blighted, vacant properties have been removed in a partnership with the city.
Under the partnership, more than 1,154 units have been demolished and 32 have been stabilized for a total of 1,186 units.
