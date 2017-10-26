WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m.

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!  

New Ransomware Attack Is Spreading Around The World, Including In The U.S.

Filed Under: "bad rabbit", Adobe Flash update, ransomware attack

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Be careful when you’re on your computer today. A new ransomware attack has been detected around the world, including here in the U.S..

The virus is called “bad rabbit” and it poses as an Adobe Flash update. When it’s clicked on, it locks down the computer. Then a screen pops up which tells the user their files are “no longer accessible” and “no one will be able to recover them without our decryption service.”

It directs people to a payment page with a countdown timer. Those who do not pay the $285 ransom before time runs out are told the fee to release the files will go up.

“Bad rabbit” can move across an infected network and spread without any user interaction.

It first targeted Russian media companies and transportation systems in Ukraine on October 24th. It’s now been detected in the U.S., Germany, Turkey, Bulgaria, South Korea, and Japan.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch