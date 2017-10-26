New Ransomware Attack Is Spreading Around The World, Including In The U.S.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Be careful when you’re on your computer today. A new ransomware attack has been detected around the world, including here in the U.S..

The virus is called “bad rabbit” and it poses as an Adobe Flash update. When it’s clicked on, it locks down the computer. Then a screen pops up which tells the user their files are “no longer accessible” and “no one will be able to recover them without our decryption service.”

It directs people to a payment page with a countdown timer. Those who do not pay the $285 ransom before time runs out are told the fee to release the files will go up.

“Bad rabbit” can move across an infected network and spread without any user interaction.

It first targeted Russian media companies and transportation systems in Ukraine on October 24th. It’s now been detected in the U.S., Germany, Turkey, Bulgaria, South Korea, and Japan.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook