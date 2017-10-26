Police Find A Match For Quiet Waters Skeletal Remains

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County police have identified the man whose skeletal remains were found in Quiet Waters Park this summer.

On August 28 around 11 a.m., officers located skeletal remains after a tip.

After investigating, police learned the remains belong to 22-year-old Jose Hernandez-Portillo, who was initially reported missing in March 2016.

Investigators could not tell how long the remains had been there, but there was evidence of trauma and the death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives believe Hernandez-Portillo was murdered around the time of his disappearance and that he was targeted.

The incident is still under investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Anne Arundel County Homicie Unit at 410-222-4731. People with information wishing to remain anonymous can contact the AACO Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 Metro Crime Stoppers.

