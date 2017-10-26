Video Shows Moment Car Plowed Into Upper Marlboro Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several people were injured at an Upper Marlboro restaurant Tuesday afternoon when a car plowed into the building.
Surveillance video from inside the restaurant (watch above) shows the scary moment when it happened, just as about 30 people were sitting down to eat lunch.
It was around 1 p.m. when officers were called to the scene, Babes Boys Tavern in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike.
According to Prince George’s County Police Department, 10 people were hospitalized.
