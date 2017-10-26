WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Ravens vs. Dolphins coverage begins at 7 p.m. | EXPERT PICKS

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!  

Video Shows Moment Car Plowed Into Upper Marlboro Restaurant

Filed Under: Prince George's County, Upper Marlboro

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several people were injured at an Upper Marlboro restaurant Tuesday afternoon when a car plowed into the building.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant (watch above) shows the scary moment when it happened, just as about 30 people were sitting down to eat lunch.

It was around 1 p.m. when officers were called to the scene, Babes Boys Tavern in the 15900 block of Marlboro Pike.

According to Prince George’s County Police Department, 10 people were hospitalized.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch