Weather Blog: Another Sunny Day, But Rain Is On The Way

Hi Everyone!

Not a bad day on tap. Very much the same type day as yesterday. Clouds, and sun, at times a lot of sun, and coolish. Normal is 64°. Yesterday, and today 60° as a high. Still looking for a bit of a warm up, then a big slug of rain heads our way. Yesterday we had discussed this rain coming in on Sunday, but this morning new guidance suggest that the “event” will begin on Saturday night and last through Sunday night.

This is actually some tropical moisture, now in the western Caribbean, that is going to be pulled North. (To be honest a month ago this rain, a Low, would have potentially been a “tropical event.”)

Skies will then clear as we start next week.

An easy look at the weather this morning.

MB!