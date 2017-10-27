Baltimore Mayor Kicks Off Fall Festival At City Hall

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is launching the first-ever Baltimore fall festival at city hall.
The celebration will include family-friendly entertainment, music, games and food, and will be held at the War Memorial Plaza on Friday evening at 7 p.m.
The festival will also feature a children’s costume contest, face and pumpkin painting, hot cider and a variety of food trucks.
