Baltimore Mayor Kicks Off Fall Festival At City Hall

Baltimore, Fall Festival, Mayor Catherine Pugh, War Memorial Plaza

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is launching the first-ever Baltimore fall festival at city hall.

The celebration will include family-friendly entertainment, music, games and food, and will be held at the War Memorial Plaza on Friday evening at 7 p.m.

The festival will also feature a children’s costume contest, face and pumpkin painting, hot cider and a variety of food trucks.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

