Baltimore Metro Subway Detaches At Height Of Rush Hour

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– No one was injured when a Baltimore metro subway split apart with passengers on board Friday morning in Owings Mills.

The incident happened around 7 a.m., as the train left the Owings Mills platform.

The disruption delayed riders who were headed for downtown for about 30 minutes.

The subway detached during the height of rush hour.

Jeff Silver was one of the passengers who captured the situation on his cell phone. He says many of the other riders were in shock and worried about their safety.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen is the train we are in now going to stop are they going to let us out and we’ll walk beside the track,” Silver said.

The Maryland Transit Administration owns and operates the metro subway. Silver says he wants an explanation and has growing concerns over the systems’ reliability.

“Seems to be pretty inconsistent, in the 2-3 years I’ve been riding this morning was another example,” Silver said.

Other metro subway riders are also concerned but say these types of malfunctions are to be expected.

“Might need a bit of work but besides that things pretty reliable I haven’t had to bad of an experience I ride it everyday,” Devon Wolf said.

Passengers on the decoupled trains boarded a different train Friday morning.

The MTA said there was never a safety concern for passengers but did not say what caused the issue.

About 40,000 people ride the subway a day.

