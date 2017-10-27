Baltimore Teen Makes Progress After Being Shot, Partially Paralyzed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore teen took a major step on the road to recovery after being shot by a stray bullet that left her paralyzed more than a month ago.

Sixteen-year-old Jordan Green has been in intense therapy since being shot in the neck by a stray bullet which fractured her spine and caused serious nervous damage, leaving her partially paralyzed.

Friday, the teen was able to get out of the hospital to feel less like a victim and more like a teen again.

Green was shot in a Northeast Baltimore neighborhood a little more than a month ago while visiting a friend. Police are still searching for whomever pulled the trigger.

Green was able to leave to watch her boyfriend play in her honor as his Dunbar Poets took on the Edmondson Red Storm in the 11th annual eastside-westside battle for the Ben Eaton Memorial Trophy.

“It inspired me to play good and play better you know and do it for her,” said boyfriend Doshon Davis. “Yeah, she’s strong. She’s going to pull through, she’s strong.”

Green has been in the hospital since under going therapy. The trip to the game was part of Jordan’s therapy.

The hashtag #jordanstrong also now trending as donations for her medical bills grow.

Her family says while she’s making good progress, they know the road to recovery will be long.

A bullet remains in Jordan’s body.

If you would like to donate to Jordan’s cause click HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook