Iowa DOT Says It Gets This Dumb Question About Deer Crossings ‘On A… Regular Basis’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation revealed that it gets a pretty stupid question on a regular basis.

That question is: “Why don’t you put these [deer crossing] signs where it is safer for the deer to cross?”

They used the Facebook post to inform the masses, replying with: “Deer can’t read signs. Drivers can. This sign isn’t intended to tell deer where to cross, it’s for drivers to be alert that deer have been in this area in the past.”

Do you think those who submit this question are kidding or serious? For humanity’s sake, we hope they’re kidding.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook