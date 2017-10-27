A ‘Grinch’ Steals One Maryland Man’s Halloween Costume

Columbia, Md. (WJZ)– A Columbia man watched surveillance video as it captured a suspect stealing a Halloween package from the front porch of his Howard County home Thursday afternoon.

Eric Sterud watched in disbelief on his phone as he witnessed the exact moment someone stole his Amazon package from his front porch.

“And then you see him coming up and he’s rubbing his hands together like a kid in a candy shop, like he’s getting a Christmas present,” Sterud said. “And then he grabs it right off the doorstep and then just takes off running down the street.”

The culprit likely never saw the camera in the corner that wasn’t only recording but also feeding back video to Sterud’s phone in real time.

“I actually screamed out loud in my car and hit the dash I was so–” he said.

Sterud says the package contained a red leather jacket for his Guardians of the Galaxy Star Lord Halloween costume.

“I don’t have enough time to go out and get another jacket for the costume, so.”

Eric is chalking the jacket up to a loss but is hoping the Grinch that stole his Halloween is caught.

Howard County police took a report of the theft last night and are investigating. Anyone who can identify the thief is asked to call Howard County Police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook