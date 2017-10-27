WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens defeat Dolphins 40-0| PURPLE PRIDE GALLERY | VOTE: Play of the Week 

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Tiger Woods Due In Court With Plea Deal To Resolve DUI Case

Filed Under: DUI, Palm Beach County Florida, Tiger Woods

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is due in court to resolve a driving under the influence case, expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program.

The 41-year-old Woods was scheduled to enter the plea Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida. In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.

Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch