Towson University Mens Basketball Hold Scrimmage To Raise Money For Hurricane Relief

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Towson University gets a jump on the season with a special exhibition game on campus Saturday.

The tigers will take on Bucknell to raise funds for Salvation Army hurricane relief.

Fans are asked to make a $5 donation in lieu of admission and fans are encouraged to bring goods that will be distributed to those in need.

“It’s terrible what happened in the hurricane so to put on an event, a game like this together, it’s really nice,” said Towson guard Jordan McNeil.

“The guys wanna play and we get an excellent team to come in here to see, to really measure ourselves. What’s working, what’s carrying over. The ball gets tipped for real two weeks from today, so this is a good opportunity,” said Towson head coach Pat Skerry.

Bucknell and Towson were members of the defunct East Coast Conference from 1983 until 1991. This will be the first meeting between the team since 2007.

Towson has nine returning players from last year’s team that won 20 games. The tigers tip off their regular season on the road at Old Dominion on November 10.

The game starts at 1 p.m. at SECU Arena.

