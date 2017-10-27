WJZ FOOTBALL: Ravens defeat Dolphins 40-0| PURPLE PRIDE GALLERY | VOTE: Play of the Week 

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Weather Blog: Dry Cool Halloween Weekend

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the weekend and its starting off on a dry and rather seasonal note.

Big changes are in store for Sunday, as a very wet system, and cold front approaches the region. Rain will likely break out Saturday night, but is expected to get potentially heavy on Sunday. Winds will also pick up by Sunday night and may be locally strong by Monday, as skies clear and cooler air rushes in.

Rain may total over two inches or more with many places receiving at least one inch. Temperatures will reach 70 on Saturday, but cooler on Sunday and all next week.

Have a safe Halloween as it should end up dry and cool.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch