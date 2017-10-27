Weather Blog: Dry Cool Halloween Weekend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s the weekend and its starting off on a dry and rather seasonal note.

Big changes are in store for Sunday, as a very wet system, and cold front approaches the region. Rain will likely break out Saturday night, but is expected to get potentially heavy on Sunday. Winds will also pick up by Sunday night and may be locally strong by Monday, as skies clear and cooler air rushes in.

Rain may total over two inches or more with many places receiving at least one inch. Temperatures will reach 70 on Saturday, but cooler on Sunday and all next week.

Have a safe Halloween as it should end up dry and cool.

