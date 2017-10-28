Baltimore Apartment Complex Security Guard Shot and Killed

Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore city police are investigating after an apartment complex security guard was shot and killed overnight.

At approximately 11:00pm Friday night a central district officer was flagged down by a security guard who advised the officer that a guard has been shot in the 1500 block of Eutaw Place.

Officers were able to locate a nonresponsive 29 year-old male victim in the rear ground level outside of the apartment complex. medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Detectives with Baltimore city police are unclear on the circumstances leading up to the shooting and say the investigation is still active and fluid.

Detectives are canvassing the area and asking anyone with information call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup or text a tip to 43-902-4824.