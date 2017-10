BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was taken to an area hospital after a vehicle crashed into an antique store in Howard County Saturday afternoon.

Authorities report the car crashed into Sand Hill Antiques, near Route 99 and Sand Hill Rd.

Car into building | Route 99 at Sand Hill Road | Sand Hill Road closed to allow for temporary shoring by #SpecialOperations pic.twitter.com/Zyi4QPDBzt — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) October 28, 2017

Sand Hill Rd. was closed for a time as authorities cleared the scene.

One person was hospitalized with minor injuries.

No further details were released.

