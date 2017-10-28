Drunk Driver Collides With Maryland State Police Vehicle

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Goldsboro, MD (WJZ) — Maryland state police in northern Caroline County were conducting a traffic stop for a drunk driving investigation when a troopers vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the area of route 313 and Bridgetown Road around 1:44am.

Troopers pulled over 56-year-old Ronnie Neal Smith of Camden Wyoming, Delaware after his black Nissan struck the drivers side mirror of the Maryland state police trooper Shane Hansley’s vehicle.

Smith continued driving after the collision but troopers were able to locate him and conduct a traffic stop.

Troopers quickly identified Smith showed signs of impairment by alcohol and other substances and he has been arrested for DUI, possession of marijuana of less than 10 grams and numerous other traffic violations.

Smith is the 364th motorist arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs by the Maryland state police Easton barrack for 2017.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the collision.

