Elkton Man Arrested In Murder Of Girlfriend

Elkton, MD (WJZ)– Maryland state police have arrested and charged a Cecil County man in the murder of his girlfriend.

39-year old Jason Daniel Waddell of Elkton is charged with first and second degree murder as well as first and second degree assault in the death of 38-year old Lyra Marie Magliacane of Elkton.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, troopers from the Maryland State Police North East Barrack initiated a missing person investigation after Magliacane’s ex-husband reported that the victim was not home when he attempted to drop off their children earlier in the day.

Investigators located the victim’s vehicle shortly after 5:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Snow Meadow Lane in Baltimore. Waddell was detained at the scene.

Magliacane’s body was located in her residence on the 500 block of Elk Mills Road in Elkton. She was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine to cause and manner of death.

Waddell was transported to the Cecil County Detention Center pending an appearance before the Cecil County Commissioner. The investigation is ongoing.