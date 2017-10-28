Maryland Football Overcomes Slow Start To Beat Indiana

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Max Bortenschlager threw for two touchdowns and Jake Funk ran for two more as the Maryland Terrapins overcame an early 14-0 deficit to defeat Indiana 42-39 Saturday in College Park.

After the Hoosiers scored two touchdowns early, Maryland junior safety Darnell Savage intercepted a pass that led to a Lorenzo Harrison 14 yard touchdown run. Two drives later, Savage then blocked an Indiana punt, recovered it and ran 16 yards for a touchdown.

Harrison finished the game with 67 yards rushing on 11 carries. Ty Johnson led Maryland with 91 yards on the ground while Bortenschlager completed 10-16 passes for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Maryland improves to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins travel to Rutgers next week.

Greg Watkins is a reporter and producer for CBS Radio Baltimore. He covers Maryland Football and Basketball for Baltimore’s 105.7 The Fan. You can follow Greg on Twitter at gregwatkins830

