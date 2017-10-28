Orioles Team Up With KidsPeace For Trick-Or-Trot 5K

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles opened up Camden Yards for a good cause, as the team raised funds and awareness for foster children.

This was the 8th annual KidsPeace Trick-or-Trot with the Orioles to benefit kids in foster care.

It’s a race to support Maryland’s foster children.

“I think it’s a good cause. Good spirit, good energy around here, fun to do,” said participant Mike Rudie.

The Trick-or-Trot 5K and 1 mile walk begins and ends at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

“I think it’s a great cause and something we should all believe in and focus on,” said participant Sharon Wolford.

The Orioles, along with manager Buck Showalter and his wife Angela, teamed up with KidsPeace, an organization dedicated to serving children and teens in foster care in order to provide a wide range of services to address their needs.

“Through it, you can impact people, if you just use it for the right things, and the Orioles have been great with it,” Buck Showalter said. “The city has been supportive in every way, and it makes you want to repay it in everything you do and every walk of life.”

The Showalters’ hope to raise awareness and money for this special cause.

“My family coincidentally took in kids on the weekend in foster care, so it opened up a lot of raw emotions for what I remember as a child,” Angela Showalter said.

An annual tradition that continues to grow each year.

“I think the Showalter’s are a great family and have done a lot for Baltimore. We are just trying to contribute to their efforts, which I admire,” participant Steve Wolford said.

A Halloween celebration to benefit KidsPeace, an organization with a life healing mission.

This year, KidsPeace is celebrating a huge milestone, 135 years serving children all over the country, including here in maryland.

Click here for more information on KidsPeace in Maryland.

