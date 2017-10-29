14-Year-Old Critically Injured In Overnight Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 14-year-old is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night in Laurel.
The Howard County Police Department reports the shooting happened just after 11 p.m., in the 9000 block of N. Laurel Rd.
Authorities were already in the area for an unrelated call, when they heard a gunshot. Officers found a 14-year-old who had been shot.
The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with life threatening injuries.
No further information has been released at this time. Police ask anyone who was in the area Saturday night to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
