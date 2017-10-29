National Take Back Day Offers Safe Way To Dispose Of Excess Prescription Drugs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — National Take Back Day was held Saturday to help get excess prescription drugs off the streets.
The national campaign encourages people to drop off old and unused pills to designated drop off points.
The boxes were placed in front of Baltimore County Police Departments, and other police departments and locations throughout Maryland.
Experts say more than 70 percent of prescription drug abusers get pills from friends or relatives.
