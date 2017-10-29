Md. Man Charged Allegedly Placing Hidden Camera In Children’s Gymnastics Restroom

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man in Maryland faces up to one year in prison for reportedly spying on child gymnasts in their restroom.

Montgomery County police say John Oldale put a hidden camera at a gymnastics center restroom in Silver Spring, where his kids also take classes.

An employee discovered a camera disguised as a key fob in the spring. The investigation led to the arrest of Oldale, a Chevy Chase native, who allegedly was trying to film children in the bathroom of Silver Stars Gymnastics center, where his kids went.

“I’m really proud that they saw something and they just didn’t let it go,” said Cherie Hope, owner of Silver Stars Gymnastics.

“In this day and age we do have to be more alert and asking ‘why is this here?'” said Captain Paul Starks with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Starks revealed many kinds of hidden cameras that can be purchased with a quick internet search. Cameras can be disguised as everything from smoke alarms to picture frames to wall outlets.

He says often people breaking the law with the hidden cameras make mistakes.

“They make it to obvious and then it gets found out,” Starks said. “Sometimes there’s a small light that’s visible.”

Hope says a light on the key fob camera alerted her employee.

Oldale has been charged with visual surveillance that involves prurient intent. His next court appearance is set for December 14.

