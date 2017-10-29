SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Suspect Shoots Into Home Through Mail Slot, Hits Man In Buttocks

Filed Under: Baltimore Police, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks after police say he was shot by a suspect who fired into a home through a mail slot.

Police were called about the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the 300 block of Herring Court.

Responding officers found the victim, who had been shot in the buttocks. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators found that the victim was inside of a home, when a suspect opened the mail slot and fired a shot into the home.

Anyone with information to contact 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch