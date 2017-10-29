Suspect Shoots Into Home Through Mail Slot, Hits Man In Buttocks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks after police say he was shot by a suspect who fired into a home through a mail slot.
Police were called about the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, in the 300 block of Herring Court.
Responding officers found the victim, who had been shot in the buttocks. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to police.
Investigators found that the victim was inside of a home, when a suspect opened the mail slot and fired a shot into the home.
Anyone with information to contact 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
