3 Children Resuscitated After Being Rescued From Morning House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters were able to resuscitate three children after rescuing them from a house fire Sunday morning.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department reports the fire occurred just after 7 a.m., at a home in the 4700 block of Alcon Dr. in Temple Hills.

A woman called 911 and said that her house was on fire and her children were trapped on the second floor.

Responding fire crews found that the fire started in the kitchen on the first floor. Crews worked to put out the flames, while two other firefighters went to search for the children.

Firefighters were able to find two children in one room and an infant in another room.

The three children were immediately rescued and taken outside, before firefighters began performing rescue breathing and CPR on them.

All three children responded to the rescue efforts, and began breathing on their own.

The blaze was put out within minutes of crews arriving on scene.

Fire crews report a man jumped out of a second floor window to escape the flames.

Four people between the ages of 17 years and 4 months old were taken to a hospital to be treated for heat and smoke exposure. They are said to be in serious but stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

There were eight people inside the home at the time of the fire, and nine people will be displaced. They are being assisted by the County Citizen Services Unit and the American Red Cross.

The fire department reports the home had a working smoke alarm.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

